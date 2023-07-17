Short Interest in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Decreases By 25.9%

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 859,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Down 1.2 %

TAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 159,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $805.39 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,076 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,201 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 48.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 527,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 171,425 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransAlta by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.