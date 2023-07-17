Short Interest in Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rises By 59.5%

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 201.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.09.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

