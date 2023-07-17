Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.37. The company had a trading volume of 282,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,608. The company has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.36. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.