Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 853 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 41.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 280,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 298,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 193,011 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 116,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 543,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 261,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 135,753 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

KMI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.22. 1,784,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,885,193. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

