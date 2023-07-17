Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after acquiring an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after acquiring an additional 89,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,224,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $727,754,000 after buying an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.73.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.41. 260,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

