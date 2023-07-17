Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,671 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

HPQ traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $32.70. 587,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,908. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at $939,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

