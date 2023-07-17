Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 557 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,967,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,626,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $316.24. The firm has a market cap of $784.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.84.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

