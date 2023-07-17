Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 149 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.22. 421,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.18 and its 200-day moving average is $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

