Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 340 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

