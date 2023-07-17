Signaturefd LLC Acquires 6,196 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,800. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

