Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Amgen by 12.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $227.86. 469,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,720. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average of $238.40. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

