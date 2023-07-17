Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after buying an additional 645,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,102,000 after buying an additional 502,479 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.37. 678,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,687. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

