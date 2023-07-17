Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,944,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $263,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.99. 4,494,878 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

