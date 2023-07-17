Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after buying an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,442,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,604,000 after purchasing an additional 101,862 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,468,000 after purchasing an additional 720,889 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.70. 1,356,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,348. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

