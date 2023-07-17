Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 885,100 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 49.4% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,434,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 72,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 2.6 %

Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.15. 526,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

