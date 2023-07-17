SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.05.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
