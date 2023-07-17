SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

