Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the June 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Siyata Mobile Price Performance
Shares of SYTA stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,579,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,712. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 177.79% and a negative net margin of 260.23%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Siyata Mobile will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered Siyata Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Fundamental Research set a $0.46 target price on Siyata Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
