SMART Global’s (SGH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.60.

SMART Global Price Performance

NASDAQ SGH opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.44. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.08 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,716.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $338,430.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,235.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,825. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 323.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

