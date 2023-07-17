Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Given New $324.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $298.00 to $324.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNA. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.43.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $292.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.80 and its 200 day moving average is $253.60. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $196.13 and a 12 month high of $294.33.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,784,577 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.