Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $298.00 to $324.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snap-on traded as high as $294.85 and last traded at $294.61, with a volume of 72573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.96.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.43.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $208,645,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.80 and a 200 day moving average of $253.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

