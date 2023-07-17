SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,386. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

