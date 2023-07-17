SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after buying an additional 398,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.18. 179,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

