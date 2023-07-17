SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 252 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.35. 793,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,650. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

