SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 3,314 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,443,000 after buying an additional 2,822,760 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $198,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $164,510,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 549,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,471. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

