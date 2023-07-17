SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,561,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,050,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 988.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 337,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

