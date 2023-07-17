SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.50.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SOFI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut SoFi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.79.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.08 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

