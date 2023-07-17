SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Up to $39.30

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.30, but opened at $40.14. SP Plus shares last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 624 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $786.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.35.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 125.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

