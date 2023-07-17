Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DALXF. CIBC downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

