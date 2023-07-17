SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Lifted by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.7% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.54 and a 200 day moving average of $179.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

