Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Update

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 876,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SPRO remained flat at $1.51 during trading hours on Monday. 154,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.