Status (SNT) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Status has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $96.72 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020705 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,033.77 or 0.99976211 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02603754 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $5,702,311.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

