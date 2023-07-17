Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Up 122.4% in June

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Steakholder Foods Stock Performance

Shares of STKH stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 238,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,191. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.41. Steakholder Foods has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steakholder Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

