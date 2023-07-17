Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Globalstar Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 51,179 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,504% compared to the typical volume of 3,190 call options.

Globalstar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GSAT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,484. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Monroe III acquired 75,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,439,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III bought 75,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,038. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $470,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,858,649 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,792.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,065,430 shares of company stock worth $4,005,683. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globalstar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,469,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,277,000 after purchasing an additional 387,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globalstar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,678,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,987,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,377,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 145,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,905,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 587,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSAT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

