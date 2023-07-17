StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ultralife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ultralife Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $80.55 million, a PE ratio of -499.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,113.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 57,110 shares of company stock worth $242,918 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Articles

