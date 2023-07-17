StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Great Ajax Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

