StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of UG opened at $7.54 on Friday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.44.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
