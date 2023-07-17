StockNews.com Lowers Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 36.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

