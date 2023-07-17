Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Update

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Stran & Company, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAG. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stran & Company, Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Stran & Company, Inc. Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:SWAG traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.40. 9,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.97.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

