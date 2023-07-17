Stratis Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001608 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $72.19 million and $3.16 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.12 or 0.06316560 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,241,103 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

