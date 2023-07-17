Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Short Interest Update

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,400 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 654,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of RGR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $954.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

