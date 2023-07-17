Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,621 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $223.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.36. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $224.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

