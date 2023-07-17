Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,810 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

