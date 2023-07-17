Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,990 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $106.30 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.30.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

