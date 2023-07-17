Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RTX stock opened at $95.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Raytheon Technologies
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
- eBay Steps Aboard the AI Bandwagon with Certilogo Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.