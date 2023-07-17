Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,689,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,917,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,244,628,000 after purchasing an additional 236,837 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $546.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.17. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

