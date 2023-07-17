Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Invests $495,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after buying an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,660,000 after buying an additional 145,065 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $237,367,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.4 %

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $385.13 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $389.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.90.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

