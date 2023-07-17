Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $95.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.21. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

