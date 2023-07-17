Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,934 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,934 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,712,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $570,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,675.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,712,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,502 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

CHWY opened at $39.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 316.58 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

