Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barclays

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

Insider Activity

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $69,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,392,497 shares in the company, valued at $310,158,814.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $45,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,077.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 3,440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $69,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,158,814.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,510,858 shares of company stock worth $70,856,578 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 35.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

