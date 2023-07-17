Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $27.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.62.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.33 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $996,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,265,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,222,989.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,265,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,989.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,994 shares of company stock worth $1,868,505. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

